Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $320.07 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

