Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 348,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.