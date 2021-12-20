Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,606 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.6% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

