Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,137 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Oshkosh by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Oshkosh by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.87.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $108.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

