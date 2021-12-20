TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Down 25.9% in November

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TANNL stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18.

