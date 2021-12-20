Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,853,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Masco stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

