Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 26th.

NASDAQ TENX opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $124,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

