Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE EOI opened at $20.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $182,000.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
