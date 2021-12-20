Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE EOI opened at $20.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

In related news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $182,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

