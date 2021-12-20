Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 625 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $74.08 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

