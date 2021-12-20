Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

FIS stock opened at $107.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

