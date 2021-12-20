Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $19.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

