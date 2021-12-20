Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 353 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

Shares of FRC opened at $199.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.