Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Progressive by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 347,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.99. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,333 shares of company stock valued at $949,490 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

