Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.12 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $151.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.