Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.59.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $340.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.45 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

