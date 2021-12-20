Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $112.46 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.