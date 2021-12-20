TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 420 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 456.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $170.11 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.31 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

