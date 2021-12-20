Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 770 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Polaris were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 25.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,142,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Polaris by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PII opened at $102.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.63. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.42 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

