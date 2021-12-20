Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXD opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.86. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 230.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end fubnd managed by Eaton Vance.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.”

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S.

