Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Update

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgalign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.79.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $104.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Surgalign by 260.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,256 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Surgalign by 4,074.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,831,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Surgalign by 205.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,281 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Surgalign by 1,422.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surgalign by 239.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,023,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.