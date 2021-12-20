Insider Buying: Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Acquires 165,000 Shares of Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($69,776.66).

LON HMSO opened at GBX 31.15 ($0.41) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. Hammerson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.18.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HMSO shares. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.