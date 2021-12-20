Insider Buying: Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Acquires 165,000 Shares of Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($69,776.66).

LON HMSO opened at GBX 31.15 ($0.41) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. Hammerson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.18.

Several analysts have commented on HMSO shares. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

