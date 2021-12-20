Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) Price Reaches $2.80 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Stake (CURRENCY:ETHYS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00006116 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Stake has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Stake has a total market cap of $560,124.69 and $3,584.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00051653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.40 or 0.08217897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00075118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,734.98 or 0.99868540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Ethereum Stake Coin Profile

Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official website is ethereumstake.farm . Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

