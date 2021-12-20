HUNT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.25 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $85.01 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006753 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

