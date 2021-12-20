Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $114.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.99. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

