Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 1.6% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 46,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $81.94 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

