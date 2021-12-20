Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

TR opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of -0.08. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 314.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.