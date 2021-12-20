Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mercer International to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $755.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MERC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.