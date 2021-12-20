Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PENMF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Peninsula Energy has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peninsula Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

