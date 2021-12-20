Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 882,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 701,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 326.8 days.

REPYF opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. Repsol has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

