Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Update

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.4 days.

RUSMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.97.

OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $25.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. Russel Metals has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $29.92.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

