Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 137.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

ROIC stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

