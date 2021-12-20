argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $395.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.71.

Shares of ARGX opened at $310.26 on Monday. argenx has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.96) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 110.3% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after acquiring an additional 341,605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 80.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,106 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 341.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

