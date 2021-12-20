Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $172.50 to $156.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

DRI opened at $139.83 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.89 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.07. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

