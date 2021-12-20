First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.39.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,100 shares of company stock worth $182,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

