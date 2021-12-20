Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

