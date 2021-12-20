Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.83.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.