Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

NYSE:SBI opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.