LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years.
Shares of SCD opened at $14.46 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
