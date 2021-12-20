LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of SCD opened at $14.46 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCD. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.