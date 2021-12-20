LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 31st

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years.
Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.