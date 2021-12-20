LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 31st

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years.

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the period.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

