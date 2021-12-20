Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $338,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mosaic stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

