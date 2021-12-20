SVB Leerink Cuts Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Price Target to $15.00

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GMTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMTX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

