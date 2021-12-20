Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Genfit to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genfit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Genfit alerts:

GNFT stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Genfit has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.