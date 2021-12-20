Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.85.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $133.58 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.81.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,763 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,166,000 after buying an additional 72,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

