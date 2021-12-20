Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTC:CMPX opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 5,357,143 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

