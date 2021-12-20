Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIZ. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $150.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day moving average of $160.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

