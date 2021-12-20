Sfmg LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $133.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.