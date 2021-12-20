Sfmg LLC Sells 8,750 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $756.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.32.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,270 shares of company stock worth $219,855. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

