Sfmg LLC Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.83.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $307.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $313.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.93.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

