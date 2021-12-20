Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

NYSE PSX opened at $71.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

