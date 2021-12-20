Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,892.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,740.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

