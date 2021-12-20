Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 20,072 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,072 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

GE stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of -175.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.